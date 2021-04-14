 Skip to main content
Emily 'Faye' Byrd Bilton

ORANGEBURG -- Emily “Faye” Byrd Bilton, 81, of Orangeburg, passed away on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

The family will receive friends from 2 to 3 p.m. Friday, April 16, prior to the funeral service.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are Tommy Bilton, Chris Bilton, Wesley Bilton, Jerry Bilton, Guy Moseley and Caleb Smoak.

Mrs. Faye was born on Aug. 12, 1939, in Hartsville, the daughter of the late Robert Byrd Sr. and the late Corrie Privette Hill. She worked for many years as a registered nurse for several local physicians. Mrs. Faye was a member of the Dogwood Garden Club and enjoyed working with flowers; her favorite was the red rose. Her family was her life. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Faye was predeceased by her parents; a son, Curt Bilton; and her brother, Robert Byrd Jr.

Survivors include her husband of 62 years, Gene Bilton; sons, Kerry Bilton (Nancy), Jason Bilton (Wendy); grandchildren, Wesley Bilton, Kera Ann Duncan (Brian), Hannah Bilton, Savannah Bilton; great-grandchild, Emarie Duncan; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Friends may call the residence.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

