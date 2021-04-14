Emily 'Faye' Byrd Bilton -- Orangeburg

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Friday, April 16, at Thompson Funeral Home Chapel, 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg. Burial will follow at Memorial Park Cemetery, 2720 Broughton St., Orangeburg. We will be following the CDC guidelines for COVID-19. Masks will be required.

Mrs. Faye was born on Aug. 12, 1939, in Hartsville, the daughter of the late Robert Byrd Sr. and the late Corrie Privette Hill. She worked for many years as a registered nurse for several local physicians. Mrs. Faye was a member of the Dogwood Garden Club and enjoyed working with flowers; her favorite was the red rose. Her family was her life. She loved spending time with her children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Mrs. Faye was predeceased by her parents; a son, Curt Bilton; and her brother, Robert Byrd Jr.