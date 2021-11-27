 Skip to main content
Emily Carson Carter -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Emily Carson Carter, 87, of Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021.

A graveside service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, at White House United Methodist Church Cemetery, 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg. Pastor Mike Written will be officiating.

The family will receive friends following the graveside service in the fellowship hall.

Pallbearers will be Mrs. Carter's grandsons.

Mrs. Carter was born on Feb. 15, 1934, in Orangeburg. She was the daughter of the late Willie M. Murphy and the late Goldie Murray Murphy Dantzler. She was a member of the VFW and a life-long member of White House United Methodist Church in Orangeburg. Mrs. Carter worked for many years for Dr. Harry Arant, followed by the Regional Medical Center and several local nursing homes. She was predeceased by her brothers, Jackie Murphy and Joe Frank Murphy.

Survivors include three daughters, Wanda Bailey (Billy) of Smoaks, Cindy Carson Wiles (Sammie) of Rowesville, Tina Carson Searson (Mac) of Orangeburg; son, Tommy Carson (Teresa) of Rowesville; 12 grandchildren; 20 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; brother, Meryl Ott Murphy (Mary) of Orangeburg; two sisters-in-law, Grace Murphy Crider, Carol Murphy; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be made to the Alzheimer's Association at 140 Stoneridge Drive, suite 640, Columbia, SC 29210, or to White House United Methodist Church, 3571 Five Chop Road, Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

