Emanuel 'Travis' Rhoad -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Emanuel “Travis” Rhoad, 65, of Orangeburg passed away on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, after a brief illness.

A private family service will be held at a later date.

Mr. Rhoad was born on Feb. 16, 1956, in Orangeburg. He was the son of the late Ernest Rhoad and the late Eloise Griffin Rhoad. He worked for many years in radio sales. He was predeceased by his parents, a daughter, Ellen Lacey Rhoad and a son, Ethan Thomas Rhoad.

Survivors include his children, Eric Rhoad (Kristina), Evan Rhoad, Edward Rhoad; grandchildren, Madelynn, Izabella, Charlotte, Marshall, Grayson, Miley, Pearl, Olive, Aiden, Augustus, Emmy, Silas; sisters, Ernestine Edwards, Wanda Dukes (Phillip) and a number of nieces and nephews.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Thompson Funeral Home, Inc. at 1012 Whitman St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

