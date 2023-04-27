HOLLY HILL - Mr. Emanuel Randolph, of Holly Hill, SC, entered into Heavenly rest on April 20, 2023.

Celebration of Life services will be held on Thursday, April 27, 2023, at Greater Target AME Church at 11:00 a.m. Interment will take place at Fort Jackson National Cemetery, Columbia, SC, on Friday, April 28, 2023, at 9:00 a.m. The viewing will be held at Grace Chapel in Holly Hill on Wednesday, April 26, 2023, from 3:00 pm - 7:00 p.m.

He leaves to cherish his sweet precious memories his wife of 54 years, Mrs. Janie F. Randolph; children, Ricky Randolph, Ron Christopher Randolph (Kissia), Benjamin Randolph and Dionne Council; grandchildren, Ayanna Hanzalik, Christopher Randolph, Dawun Davis, Jeremiah Council and Jayla Mae Randolph; siblings, Joann Howell (Frankie), Betsy Fludd (Percy), Mazie Lawrence (Reggie), Michael Randolph (Eartha), Richard Randolph (Janice) and Clemson Randolph (Brenda); eight brothers-in-love and nine sisters-in-love; and a host of other relatives and friends.

Funeral arrangements Entrusted to Grace Funeral Services, LLC, 8827 Old State Road, Holly Hill, SC, 29059, (803-496-5539).

"May The Work "WE" Do Speak for us!"