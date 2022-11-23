 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elvis Shaw -- Santee

SANTEE -- Mr. Elvis Shaw, 66, of 221 Friendship Road, Santee, passed away at his residence on Nov. 20, 2022.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

