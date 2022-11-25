 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elvis Shaw -- Santee

Elvis Shaw

SANTEE -- Funeral services for Mr. Elvis Shaw, 66, of 221 Friendship Road, Santee, will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022, in the Williams Funeral Home Chapel, with Pastor Steven Clinton, of Union Hill Baptist Church officiating. Burial will follow in the Dantzler Cemetery.

Masks will be required for persons attending the service.

Viewing is scheduled on Friday, Nov. 25th, from 4 until 6 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home.

