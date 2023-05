CROSS -- Elsan T. Hasan, formerly known as Benjamin Haskel, 71, of Cross, SC, entered into Heavenly rest on May 4, 2023, at his home.

He leaves to cherish his sweet precious memories his siblings, Florrie (Rev. Conrad) Henry, Viola (John) Jerralds, Henry (Lucy) Haskell, Alma Ruth (Leroy) Gaillard, Neomi Meadows and Georgianna Childs; nine nieces and nephews; and a host of cousins, other relatives, family, and friends.