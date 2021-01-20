 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elouise Stewart -- St. Matthews
0 comments

Elouise Stewart -- St. Matthews

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ST. MATTHEWS -- Elouise Stewart, 79, of 841 Bridge St., St. Matthews, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 19, 2021, at Edisto Post Acute in Orangeburg.

Funeral services are entrusted to Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews. Family and friends may call the residence of Kenny Cramer, 47 Sweetshrub Lane, or Carson's Funeral Home.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News