Elouise Stewart -- St. Matthews

ST. MATTHEWS -- Funeral services for Elouise Stewart of 841 Bridge St. in St. Matthews, will be held on Sunday, Jan. 24, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Mount Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.
Viewing will be held on Saturday, Jan. 23, 2021, from 3 to 7 p.m. at Carson's Funeral Home of St. Matthews.
Masks and social distancing will be expected at these services. Maximum of 75 people at graveside.
Family and friends may call the residence of Kenny Cramer of 47 Sweetshrub Road in St. Matthews or Carson's Funeral Home.
