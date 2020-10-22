 Skip to main content
Elouise L. Robinson -- Goldsboro, N.C.
GOLDSBORO, N.C. -- Funeral services for Ms. Elouise L. Robinson of Goldsboro, N.C., will be held at 11 a.m. Friday, Oct. 23, 2020, at Bethlehem United Methodist Church Cemetery in St. Matthews. 75 person capacity. Visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 22, at Carson's Funeral Home in St. Matthews. Social distancing expected and face masks must be worn during these times. Family and friends may call Carson's Funeral Home.

