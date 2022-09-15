 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Elona Carolyn Davis -- Summerville

Elona Carolyn Davis

SUMMERVILLE -- Mrs. Elona Carolyn Davis, 80, a native and former mayor of Denmark, transitioned to her heavenly home on Monday, Sept. 12, 2022, in Summerville.

There will be walk-thru visitation and viewing from 5 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 16, at Wright's Funeral Home.

Funeral services for Mrs. Davis will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 17, in the gymnasium of the Leonard E. Dawson Health and Human Resources Center, 5573 Voorhees Road, Denmark, SC, 29042. Mrs. Davis will be placed in the gymnasium one hour prior to the service for public viewing.

Floral arrangements/flowers and cards may be sent to Wright's Funeral Home, 1164 Hagood Ave., Denmark, SC, 29042.

All attending are asked to please follow COVID-19 guidelines and masks will be required.

