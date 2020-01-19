{{featured_button_text}}

CORDOVA -- Eloise Spires Morris, 88, passed away Thursday, Jan. 16, 2020, after an extended illness.

A memorial service will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 25, in the Thompson Funeral Home chapel in Orangeburg. Allen Morris will be officiating.

The family will receive friends from 1 to 2 p.m. prior to the service.

Mrs. Morris was born July 6, 1931, in Cook County, Georgia. She was the daughter of the late Lacy C. Spires and the late Rosa Leviner Spires. She was retired as a self-employed carpenter from Morris Cabinet Shop. Mrs. Morris loved her family. She enjoyed gardening of any type. She was predeceased by her husband, Willie Odell Morris; sister, Louise Barnes; and brothers, James D. Spires and Lessie Spires.

Survivors include her daughters, Bonnie M. Gray of West Columbia and Millie L. Oliver of Cordova; grandchildren, Ryan Oliver, Kyle Gray, Jason Gray and Luke Gray; sister, Imogene Lassiter; a number of nieces and nephews; and a “special adopted daughter" she called Lillie, Kellie Evans.

Memorials may be made to the American Cancer Society.

Please sign the family's online guest book at www.thompsonfh.net.

Sign up for our obituaries newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Load comments