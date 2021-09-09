 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Eloise Rickenbaker -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Eloise Rickenbaker -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Eloise Rickenbaker, 63, of 4589 Maintrail Road, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 4589 Maintrail Road, Orangeburg. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News