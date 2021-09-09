Eloise Rickenbaker -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Eloise Rickenbaker, 63, of 4589 Maintrail Road, Orangeburg, passed away Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may visit the residence, 4589 Maintrail Road, Orangeburg. Masks are required when visiting the residence. Friends may also call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

