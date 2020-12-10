Eloise McMillan Brown -- Ashton

ASHTON -- Eloise McMillan Brown, 87, of Dayton, Ohio, and formerly of Ashton, S.C., died Sunday, Nov. 29, 2020, in Dayton, Ohio.

Graveside services will be held at 1 p.m. Friday, Dec. 11, in Mount Nebo United Methodist Church Cemetery (Murdaugh Cemetery), Ashton. Viewing of the remains will be held in from 1 to 7 p.m.Thursday, Dec. 10, at Brice Herndon Funeral Chapel, Ehrhardt.

The Bamberg Chapel of Carroll Mortuary will be in charge of the arrangements.

The family asks that all wear masks and adhere to the COVID-19 precautions.