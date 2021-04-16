Eloise J. Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Eloise J. Berry, 89, of 2176 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, April 17, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home Chapel and Crematory, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens, 2900 Belleville Road, Orangeburg. The Rev. Anna G. Miller is officiating.

Mrs. Berry was born Aug. 2, 1931, in Orangeburg. She passed away on Friday, April 9, at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Public viewing will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Friday, April 16.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited visitors at the residence Friday and Saturday; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Melissa Berry Spruell at 803-477-1272, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

