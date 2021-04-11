 Skip to main content
Eloise J. Berry -- Orangeburg
Eloise J. Berry -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Eloise J. Berry, 89, of 2176 Magnolia St., Orangeburg, passed away on Friday, April 9, 2021, at Lexington Medical Center, West Columbia.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Due to COVID-19, the family will be receiving limited visitors at the residence Thursday, Friday and Saturday; however, condolences may be expressed via telephone to her daughter, Melissa Berry Spruell, at 803-477-1272, or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

