Eloise H. Murray -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Ms. Eloise H. Murray, 92, of 131 Greenwood Ave., Orangeburg, will be held 11 a.m. Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at Church of God In Christ Inc. (COGIC) Headquarters, 1339 Coulter Road, St. Matthews, (Jamison community), with interment to follow in Belleville Memorial Gardens. Pastor Leon Ross Jr. is officiating.

Mrs. Murray will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Mrs. Eloise Lorraine Hampton Murray of 131 Greenwood Ave., Orangeburg, entered into eternal rest on Jan. 18, at the Regional Medical Center of Orangeburg.

In the words of Dr. Maya Angelou, “My mission in life is not merely to survive, but to thrive; and to do so with some passion, some compassion, some humor, and some style.” Such powerful words aptly describe the life well lived by Eloise Murray.

Eloise was born to the late Rev. and Mrs. James Wade (Wilhemenia Busby) Hampton. She was an exceptional student, receiving her primary and secondary education in the public schools of Orangeburg. Eloise graduated with “highest honors” from South Carolina State College in 1951, receiving a Bachelor of Arts Degree in English, with a minor in French, and certification in World History. In 1959, she earned a Master of Science Degree in Education. Mrs. Murray was a prolific English and World History high school teacher for over 35 years in Orangeburg School District Five. She was also chair of the English Department and Advisor to the Student Council and Senior Class. Additionally, she taught Humanities in the Upward Bound program at Claflin University from 1967 to 1987. After her retirement from Orangeburg-Wilkinson High School and the Upward Bound Program, Mrs. Murray worked at the South Carolina State University Care Center & Teacher Education Program from 1992-1996. She was instrumental in the preparation of teachers to successfully pass the National Teacher Examination.

Instilled with a strong religious influence from her parents, Eloise accepted Christ as her personal savior at a very early age, was a member of St. Paul Baptist Church for many years, and later affiliated with the Church of God in Christ (COGIC). Under the leadership of Rev. Henry T. Williams Sr., Eloise served on numerous auxiliaries and ministries including: the Baptist Training Union; Sunday school teacher; member of the Senior Choir; and advisor to the Youth Gospel Choir founded by her sister, Etta Carmichael. For a few years, she pledged her membership to St. Peter COGIC under the leadership of Pastor James G. Brown, Jr. until she joined Bowman Temple COGIC when Dr. Alonzo Johnson was the Senior Pastor. She was very active in the women's ministry, both locally and at the district level. With deep and abiding faith, spiritual insight, transformational leadership, and a heart for service; she was elevated to Church Mother at Bowman Temple.

She married Louis E. Murray and together they nurtured and raised three children, Gail, Geoffrey and Maria. With an emphasis on family and education, she exemplified what it means to have a strong work ethic and a zest for learning. Her legacy and impact on education can be seen in her children, who like her are, “loyal sons and daughters” of South Carolina State University.

Over the course of her life, Eloise was active in many civic and service organizations some of which include the Wilkinson High School and South Carolina State Alumni Associations, the NAACP and the National Education Association. On May 20, 1986, she was initiated into Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Incorporated, Beta Zeta Omega Chapter.

Eloise was preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Eula “Rae” Hampton McMichael and Etta Julia Hampton Carmichael. She is survived by her three children, Gail Valerie Murray Jenkins (Christopher Sr.) of Newport News, Virginia, Geoffrey Louis Murray of Orangeburg and Etta Maria Lorraine Murray Brown (Curtis) of Miami, Florida. She is also survived by two sisters, Mrs. Susanna Hampton Thorne of Bethesda, Maryland, and Dr. Jimmie L. Hampton Winningham of Orangeburg. She loved and cherished her five grandchildren, Monique Simone Jenkins-Fuller (Jack), Christopher Edwin Jenkins Jr., Erin Nicole Jenkins Miller (George), Morgan Berniece Jenkins Moody (Steven) and Cameron Ahmad Brown. She shared many memorable moments with them including birthdays, graduations, weddings, holidays and weekend visits. The true joys of her heart in her later years were her eight great-grandchildren, Jaden Christopher, Jackson Bruce, Christopher Alejandro, Jace Tyler, Mariah Gail, George David IV, Gavin Dean, and Charlotte Marie. “Nana” as they called her will be remembered for her warm smile, hugs and kisses. Family was extremely important to Eloise, and she will be missed greatly by her nieces, nephews, relatives, friends, and caregivers.

The family is thankful for the love and spiritual support provided by Pastor Leon Ross Jr. and the Bowman Temple COGIC family. Of particular note, special thanks to caregiver and close family friends, Mary Jenkins and Lillie Sowell, and also her loving and giving caretakers, Vivian Booker, Jewel Bryant, Louzinia Robinson, Vivien Snell and Tywanna Townsend.

A public viewing will be held on Thursday, Jan. 26, from 1 to 6 p.m. and family visitation from 5 to 6 p.m. at Simmons Funeral Home, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to South Carolina State University, (Designation “Other”) and specify “In Memory of Eloise Murray Class of 1951,” in honor of the Class of 1951, https:/scstateconnect.scsu.edu/sslpage.aspx?pid=378, or the Bowman Temple COGIC Mobile Food Pantry via Cash App ($BOWMANTEMPLE315).

Due to the coronavirus, masks are mandatory for all services and other safeguards may be required at each venue. Thank you in advance for your cooperation.

The family respectfully requests no visitors at the residence. Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg.

