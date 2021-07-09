Elois Hughes -- Blackville

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Ms. Elois Hughes, 76, will be held at noon, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Blackville Cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Mary Hughes, at 989 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville.

A mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com