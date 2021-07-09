 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elois Hughes -- Blackville
0 comments

Elois Hughes -- Blackville

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elois Hughes

BLACKVILLE -- Graveside services for Ms. Elois Hughes, 76, will be held at noon, Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Blackville Cemetery.

Viewing for the public will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Friday, at the funeral home.

Friends may visit the residence of her sister, Mary Hughes, at 989 Jones Bridge Road, Blackville.

A mask must be worn.

Sacred arrangements are entrusted to Dash's Funeral Home of Blackville.

Online condolences may be submitted to www.dashsfh.com

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News