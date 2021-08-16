Elnora Whetstone -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Elnora Whetstone, 69, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, Apt. A403, died Aug. 7, 2021, at MUSC.

The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. Tuesday, Aug. 17, 2021, at Glover's Funeral Home Chapel.

Staff and all those attending must wear a mask and adhere to all COVID-19 rules and regulations.

Burial will follow in Bullswamp Baptist Church Cemetery.

Viewing will be held from 1 to 7 p.m. Monday, Aug. 16, 2021.

Friends may call at Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Online condolences may be made at gloversfuneralhome.com