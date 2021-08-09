Elnora Whetstone -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Elnora Whetstone, of 1820 St. Matthews Road, 403 Pecan Grove Apartments, Orangeburg, SC 29118, died Aug. 7, 2021, at MUSC in Charleston.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Glover's Funeral Home.

The family will not be accepting guests due to COVID-19.

Friends may call at the funeral home.