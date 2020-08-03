You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elnora Martin Seaberry -- Santee
0 comments

Elnora Martin Seaberry -- Santee

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mrs. Elnora Martin Seaberry, of 183 Demo Lane, Santee, passed away at Trident Medical Center, Charleston, on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving friends, but feel free to send online condolences via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Elnora Seaberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News