Elnora Martin Seaberry -- Santee

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

SANTEE -- Mrs. Elnora Martin Seaberry, of 183 Demo Lane, Santee, passed away at Trident Medical Center, Charleston, on Sunday, Aug. 2, 2020.

Funeral arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Due to COVID-19 precautions, the family will not be receiving friends, but feel free to send online condolences via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may call the funeral home.

To plant a tree in memory of Elnora Seaberry as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.