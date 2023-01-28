Elnora Fludd -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Funeral services for Ms. Elnora Fludd will be held at 1 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 29, 2023, at Canaan Baptist Church in Lone Star, with the Rev. Eddie Jones officiating.

Burial will follow in the church cemetery. The casket will be placed in the sanctuary one hour prior to the service.

Viewing will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Jan. 28, at the funeral home. Masks are required at the funeral home during viewing and during the services.

Services are entrusted to Jenkins Funeral Services of St. Matthews.