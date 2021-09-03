 Skip to main content
Elnora Bonaparte Tolliver -- Columbia
COLUMBIA -- Funeral services for Elnora Bonaparte Tolliver of Columbia, formerly of St. Matthews, will be held at 10 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 7, 2021, at Leevy's Funeral Home Chapel, Columbia. Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Monda, Sept. 6.

Elnora passed away on Sunday, Aug. 29.

She is survived by husband, Joseph Tolliver; mother, Lucenda H. Bonaparte; children, Erica and Gregory; and her siblings.

There will be no visitation at the residence of her mother.

Messages of condolences can be sent to her mother, Lucenda H. Bonaparte, 98 Taylor St., St. Matthews, SC 29135.

Being announced by Jenkins Funeral Home of St. Matthews.

