Elnora Austin -- Elloree
Elnora Austin -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ms. Elnora Austin, 66, of 920 Hampton St., passed away on July 13, 2020.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may call the funeral home.

