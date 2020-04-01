Elmira Seawright Binyard -- West Columbia

WEST COLUMBIA -- Mrs. Elmira Seawright Binyard, 84, of 182 Gardners Terrace Road, West Columbia, passed away Monday, March 30, 2020, at her residence.

Funeral plans will be announced by W.B. Crumel Funeral Home of North.

Friends may visit at the residence and also call at the funeral home.

Please continue to follow all safety measures of COVID-19.

