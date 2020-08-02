Elmer B. Thomas -- El Paso, Texas

In 1963, Elmer married J.T. Thomas (deceased). The two moved to El Paso, Texas, after J. T. retired from the Army. Elmer and J.T. spent 23 years together until his death in 1987. Elmer began her career in the early 1960s with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service as a head cook. She worked in that capacity for 20 plus years and retired in the early 1980s. A long time and active member of Community Baptist Church, El Paso, Elmer served in various ministries. At the time of her death, Elmer was one of oldest church members. Elmer spent the last two years of her life being cared for at the El Paso Health and Rehabilitation Center.