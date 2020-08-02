You have permission to edit this article.
Elmer B. Thomas -- El Paso, Texas
Elmer B. Thomas -- El Paso, Texas

Elmer B. Thomas

EL PASO, Texas -- Elmer B. Thomas was born on July 22, 1922 in Orangeburg, South Carolina, to Thomas Jefferson (deceased) and Adline Postell Jefferson (deceased).

In 1963, Elmer married J.T. Thomas (deceased). The two moved to El Paso, Texas, after J. T. retired from the Army. Elmer and J.T. spent 23 years together until his death in 1987. Elmer began her career in the early 1960s with the Army and Air Force Exchange Service as a head cook. She worked in that capacity for 20 plus years and retired in the early 1980s. A long time and active member of Community Baptist Church, El Paso, Elmer served in various ministries. At the time of her death, Elmer was one of oldest church members. Elmer spent the last two years of her life being cared for at the El Paso Health and Rehabilitation Center.

She passed away peacefully at Del Sol Hospital on July 19, at 97 years young. Elmer was preceded in death by one sister, two brothers and a daughter, Karen Thomas. Elmer is survived by her daughter, Delores Johnson (Jerome); her granddaughter, Teona Ducre; and two great-grandchildren, Grant Blevins and Sydney Blevins. She leaves behind one brother, Harold Jefferson (Helen); and sister, Ella Julia Caldwell. Elmer has many nieces, nephews, cousins and a host of friends who will mourn her loss.

Due to the current health conditions, a private funeral and graveside service will be held on August 6th.

To view Elmer's Homegoing Celebration, the family invites you to watch the service on FB live on the Funeraria Del Angel Central page.

To plant a tree in memory of Elmer Thomas as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

