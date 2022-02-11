Elma S. Hecht -- Branchville

BRANCHVILLE -- Elma S. Hecht, 93 years of age, died Feb. 10, 2022.

Elma was born in Orangeburg, a daughter of the late Jacob K. Summers and Geraldine Sandel. She loved working with her flowers and around the yard, and was a member of the Red Hatters Club and Cattle Creek UMC. She was the widow of the late Frank Hecht.

Graveside services will be conducted at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 13, at Cattle Creek UMC Cemetery, with the Rev. Henry Cooper officiating. The family will receive friends following services.

Survived by three sons, Jacob K. Bonnette (Pamela), Donald H. Bonnette (Shannon) and Wray O'Neal Bonnette (Elaine); one brother, Gerald Summers; five grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren; six great-great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

Memorials can be made a Cattle Creek UMC. Online condolences can be made a www.ottfh.com.