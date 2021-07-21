Elma Kathy Black Chipman -- Sandy, Utah

SANDY, Utah -- On July 17, 2021, Elma Kathy Black Chipman returned to her heavenly home as the result of injury pain and inability to continue kidney dialysis.

She was born on May 9, 1952,, in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She spent her early childhood in northern Florida and later moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she graduated from Stranahan High School. She attended Brigham Young University majoring in home eeconomics education. In her first year, she met Stephen R. Chipman and they began dating. They were married on Sept. 1, 1971, in Manti, Utah, and continued to attend the university until spring. After Stephen's graduation they lived in Richmond British Columbia, Canada; Denver Colorado; and Rapid City, South Dakota, as a result of work transfers. They have lived in Sandy, Utah, since March 1977.

She and Stephen are the parents of four sons and 11 grandchildren. A loving mother and grandmother, Kathy, as she was known, would do all she could to care for and raise them and loved spending time with her family, playing games, camping, and other activities. She always supported them in school and extracurricular activities and Steve in his work assignments. An independent and industrious person, she did many things around the house and yard not commonly done by women when Steve was away or occupied at work.