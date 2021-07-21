Elma Kathy Black Chipman -- Sandy, Utah

SANDY, Utah -- On July 17, 2021, Elma Kathy Black Chipman returned to her heavenly home as the result of injury pain and inability to continue kidney dialysis.
She was born on May 9, 1952,, in Orangeburg, South Carolina. She spent her early childhood in northern Florida and later moved to Fort Lauderdale, Florida, where she graduated from Stranahan High School. She attended Brigham Young University majoring in home eeconomics education. In her first year, she met Stephen R. Chipman and they began dating. They were married on Sept. 1, 1971, in Manti, Utah, and continued to attend the university until spring. After Stephen's graduation they lived in Richmond British Columbia, Canada; Denver Colorado; and Rapid City, South Dakota, as a result of work transfers. They have lived in Sandy, Utah, since March 1977.
She and Stephen are the parents of four sons and 11 grandchildren. A loving mother and grandmother, Kathy, as she was known, would do all she could to care for and raise them and loved spending time with her family, playing games, camping, and other activities. She always supported them in school and extracurricular activities and Steve in his work assignments. An independent and industrious person, she did many things around the house and yard not commonly done by women when Steve was away or occupied at work.
She primarily worked as a homemaker except for a period of about eight years when she worked part time as a cafeteria worker at Union Middle School in Midvale, Utah. She was a faithful member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints her whole life. As a teen, she graduated from early morning seminary and served in the church until her health precluded it, in various assignments in the Primary, Relief Society, as Primary President, and Young Women Camp Director.
Kathy was always dependable and a hard worker in anything she was called on to do. She cared a lot about people and loved spending time with them. She loved nature and travel and made sure her family had many opportunities to enjoy both. She particularly loved music and the primary songs and would frequently sing them to her children and grandchildren. She enjoyed competitive board and card games and loved to compete with family and friends at them.
She is survived by her husband Stephen; her brothers, Terry Owen, Henry Dwayne and James Black; and sons, Stephen Wesley “Wes”, Jeffrey Glenn, Michael David and Patrick Joel; as well as grandchildren Logan, Hannah, Eliana, Mason, Hudson, Cambrie, Lily, Jovie, Stockton, James and Jacqueline Rae.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. (MDT) on Thursday, July 22, 2021, at the Crescent 7th Ward Chapel, 949 East 10600 South, Sandy, UT. Viewings will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday evening, July 21, at Larkin Sunset Gardens, 1950 East Dimple Dell Road (10600 South), Sandy, UT, and 9:30 to 10:30 a.m. Thursday morning prior to the services at the church.
If you would like to watch the funeral services virtually or share a memory with the family, please visit www.larkincares.com and click on her obituary for details.
