Ellouise Hanton -- Hampton, Va.
Ellouise Hanton

Ellouise Hanton

HAMPTON, Va. -- Graveside services for Mrs. Ellouise Hanton, 82, of 19 Riverchase Drive, Hampton, Virginia, will be held at 11 a.m. Thursday, Nov. 5, 2020, at Dantzler Cemetery, Mount Olive Road, Santee, with the Rev. Lonnie J. Robinson officiating.

COVID-19 precautions, including masks, will be required at the graveside service.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 4, at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Friends may also call the funeral home. Online condolences may be sent to info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

