SANTEE -- Mrs. Ellouise H. Henderson, 89, of 2337 Bass Drive, Santee, passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at The Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

Friends may call the residence, 2337 Bass Drive, Santee, between the hours of 3 and 8 p.m. daily or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.