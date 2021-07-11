Ellouise H. Henderson -- Santee

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Ellouise H. Henderson, 89, of 2337 Bass Drive, Santee, SC will be held 10:00am Monday, July 12, 2021, at Chapel Hill Baptist Church, 8749 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, SC with interment to follow in the church cemetery. Rev. Dr. D. L. Grant is officiating.

Mrs. Henderson passed away on Monday, July 5, 2021, at The Methodist Oaks, Orangeburg, SC.

Visitation will be held 3:00pm – 7:00pm Sunday, July 11, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home, 8824 Old Number Six Highway, Santee, SC.

Friends may call the residence, 2337 Bass Drive, Santee, SC between the hours of 3:00pm and 8:00pm daily or Simmons Funeral Home of Santee.

