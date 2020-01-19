{{featured_button_text}}

POMARIA -- Ellen Wise Lominick, 69, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.

Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late George Calvin Wise Sr. and Jean Scharler Wise. She retired from Pinner Clinic and was a member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church. She loved her pets and enjoyed spending time outside riding on the golf cart.

She is survived by her husband, Chris Lominick; son, Ryan S. Griffin of St. Matthews; daughter, Jennifer L. Griffin of Columbia; stepson, Chad C. Lominick of Columbia; brother, George Calvin Wise Jr. of Bishopville; and grandchildren, Cole Griffin and Cameron Griffin.

She was predeceased by sister, Ann Trotter.

Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at St. Philip's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church ce

etery.

The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Lutheran Church, Family Life Center, 2461 St. Philip's Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108.

McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, is in charge of arrangements.

