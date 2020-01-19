POMARIA -- Ellen Wise Lominick, 69, died Friday, Jan. 17, 2020.
Born in Orangeburg, she was a daughter of the late George Calvin Wise Sr. and Jean Scharler Wise. She retired from Pinner Clinic and was a member of St. Philip's Lutheran Church. She loved her pets and enjoyed spending time outside riding on the golf cart.
She is survived by her husband, Chris Lominick; son, Ryan S. Griffin of St. Matthews; daughter, Jennifer L. Griffin of Columbia; stepson, Chad C. Lominick of Columbia; brother, George Calvin Wise Jr. of Bishopville; and grandchildren, Cole Griffin and Cameron Griffin.
She was predeceased by sister, Ann Trotter.
Funeral services will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 19, at St. Philip's Lutheran Church. Burial will follow in the church ce
You have free articles remaining.
etery.
The family will receive friends following the service. Memorials may be made to St. Philip's Lutheran Church, Family Life Center, 2461 St. Philip's Church Road, Newberry, SC 29108.
McSwain-Evans Funeral Home, Newberry, is in charge of arrangements.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.