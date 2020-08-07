You have permission to edit this article.
Ellen Stewart -- Santee
Ellen Stewart -- Santee

Ellen Stewart

SANTEE -- Graveside services for Mrs. Ellen Stewart, 74, of 780 Antioch Road, Santee, will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 8, 2020, at Refuge Temple Church Cemetery, 8914 Old State Road, Holly Hill. The Rev. Harold Young is officiating.

Mrs. Stewart passed away Sunday, Aug. 2, at Prisma Health Tuomey Hospital in Sumter.

Due to ongoing construction at our Santee location, visitation will be held from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 7, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

