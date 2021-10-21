Ellen Rhames -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Ms. Ellen Rhames, 80, of 628 Mimosa Drive, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 19, 2021, at her residence.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later.

The family will receive guests at the residence between the hours of 4 and 8 p.m. daily. Condolences may also be expressed to Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

