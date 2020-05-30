Ellen Ray Jefferson -- Elloree

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

ELLOREE -- Mrs. Ellen Ray Jefferson, 71, of 1046 Tee Vee Road, Elloree, passed away on May 21, 2020, in Randallstown, Maryland.

Graveside services for Mrs. Jefferson will be held at noon Sunday, May 31, 2020, at Browning Branch Cemetery,

Elloree, with Pastor James F. Ray Sr. officiating.

As we adhere to COVID-19 precautions, the graveside service

will allow for no more than 10 immediate family members.

Drive-thru viewing is scheduled Saturday May 30th from 2 to 7 p.m. at Williams Funeral Home of Elloree.

Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com.

