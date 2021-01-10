Ellen Hutto Lyons -- Elloree

ELLOREE -- Ellen Hutto Lyons,93, died Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center.
A private family service will be held at 2 p.m. Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, Shady Grove United Methodist Church Cemetery, Cameron, with the Rev. Jack Gibson officiating.
A public memorial service will be held later.
Mrs. Lyons was born Feb. 2, 1927, at home in Creston. She was the daughter of the late Fred O. Hutto and the late Lila Rickenbaker Hutto.
She was the widow of Clyde R. Lyons. Prior to her marriage, she was a secretary for the Calhoun County Clerk of Court. After marriage, she became a devoted wife and mother. She was treasured and loved by her five children, eight grandchildren, and eight great-grandchildren. She was a lifelong member of Shady Grove United Methodist of Cameron and a member of the W.M.U.
She is survived by her five children and their spouses, Larry C. Lyons (Mary Beth) of Cameron, S. Hugo Lyons (Debbie) of Elloree, John O. Lyons (Joyce) of Cameron, Mary Anne L. Felder (Kenny) of Elloree, and Joseph M. Lyons (Terri) of Cameron; eight grandchildren, Tracey Graham, Shannon Lyons, Chad Lyons, Melissa Pridgen, Michelle Shaw, Nicholas Lyons, Jessica Lyons, and Michael Lyons; and eight great-grandchildren.
Pallbearers will be Shannon Lyons, Chad Lyons, Nicholas Lyons, Roger Shaw Jr., Ray Pridgen, Raymond Pridgen, J.J. Shaw and John Pridgen.
Memorials may be sent to Shady Grove United Methodist Church of Cameron.
Fogle-Hungerpiller Funeral Home of Elloree is serving the family.
