ST. MATTHEWS -- Ella Vernell Walling, 81, of St. Matthews, passed away on Monday, Dec. 30, 2019.
A celebration of life ceremony will be held from 2 to 4 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 2, 2020, at the home of her sister, Ann Adams, 1201 Old River Road, Elloree.
Survivors include a sister, Ann (G.W.) Adams; a brother, Steve Walling; and a number of nieces and nephews. Mrs. Walling was predeceased by her parents, Vernie and Ola Hoover Walling; a sister, Betty Slusher; and a brother, Arthur Walling.
