Ella Mae Rigby -- Summerville
Ella Mae Rigby -- Summerville

SUMMERVILLE -- Ella Mae Rigby, 80, of Summerville, passed away on Monday, Aug. 31, 2020, at Trident Medical Center.

Graveside services will be held at noon Saturday, Sept. 5, at Surprise Baptist Church Cemetery, Limestone Road, Dorchester.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332).

