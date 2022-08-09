Ella Mae Davis -- Orangeburg

Ella Mae Davis, 72, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Aug. 6, 2022.

There are no services planned at this time.

Ella Mae was born in Bamberg, a daughter to the late John B. Grubbs and Dezaree Grooms Grubbs. She was a graduate of Orangeburg High School and spent most of her career with local manufacturing companies, including Hughes Corporation and Zeus Manufacturing. She was a member of Memorial Church of the Nazarene. She loved to fish, play skip bo with her sisters, and front porch sitting, watching her hummingbirds.

Survivors include her daughter, Lisa Etheridge (Anthony) of Orangeburg; a son, Jon Jett Crosby of Bamberg; three sisters, Betty Meree (Tommy) of Rowesville, Sally Pratt of Bowling Green, Kentucky, and Nancy Peasley of Orangeburg; five grandchildren, Shane, Katie, Kassidy, Sarah and Brandon; nine great-grandchildren; and a number of nieces and nephews.

The family suggests that memorials may be sent to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation, 4151 Spruill Ave., Ste 250, North Charleston, SC 29405.

