Ella M. Jefferson -- Rolesville, N.C.

ROLESVILLE, N.C. -- Ms. Ella M. Jefferson, 81, of Rolesville, and formerly of Santee, passed away on Nov. 6, 2021.
Graveside services for Ms. Jefferson will be held at 9 a.m., Sunday, Nov. 14, 2021, at the New Providence Missionary Baptist Church, 2025 Bass Drive, Santee, with Rev. Lenwood V. Long Sr. officiating.
Online condolences may be sent to the family via info@williamsfuneralhomeofelloree.com. Friends may also call the funeral home
