DORCHESTER -- Ella Dell Simmons, 93, Dorchester, passed away on Jan. 22, 2020, at Colleton Medical Center. Services are incomplete at this time.

Services are entrusted to Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Boulevard, St. George, SC 29477. (843) 563-4332

