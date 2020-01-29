DORCHESTER -- Ella Dell Simmons, 96, of Dorchester, passed away on Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020, at Colleton Medical Center.
Viewing will be held from 2 to 6 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 1, at the funeral home and the funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, Feb. 2, at Shady Grove United Methodist Church, 9221 Charleston Highway, St. George, SC 29477. Burial will be held in Greater St. Paul Cemetery.
Brown & Son Funeral Home, 5901 West Jim Bilton Blvd., St. George, SC 29477 (843-563-4332) is in charge of arrangements.
