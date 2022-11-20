Elizabeth Wolfe Yarborough -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG — Elizabeth Wolfe Yarborough, 102, of Orangeburg, passed away Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022. Mrs. Yarborough was the wife of the late Honorable F. Hall Yarborough.

A graveside service will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Nov. 23, at Memorial Park Cemetery, Orangeburg, with the Rev. David Lee Mitchell and the Rev. Jerry French officiating.

Mrs. Yarborough was born on July 1, 1920, in Jamison, the daughter of the late Edgar Jerome Wolfe and the late Eula Harley Wolfe. Prior to moving to Longwood Plantation Assisted Living in Orangeburg, Mrs. Yarborough resided at her childhood home in Jamison. She was a member of First Baptist Church in Orangeburg. She was a 1941 graduate of Winthrop University, and she taught school in the towns of Wagener and Jenkinsville. She played the piano and the organ, taught piano at her home in Jamison, and was a church musician for 50 years, beginning at the age of 14. She was a long-time member of the Orangeburg Music Club. Mrs. Yarborough served as a volunteer at the Regional Medical Center and was a member of the Moultrie Chapter of the DAR.

Survivors include her two sons, William “Bill” H. Yarborough Sr. and Thomas “Tom” W. Yarborough (Diane); her daughter, the Rev. Dr. Beth Yarborough (Mike Fanning); six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; two step-grandchildren; and two step-great-grandchildren. She was predeceased by her son, Foster Hall Yarborough Jr.; and her brother, Edgar K. Wolfe.

The family wishes to thank the many friends who visited so often as well as Ms. Tamara Till from Grove Park Clinic, Grove Park Hospice and especially Longwood and Magnolia in Orangeburg.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made in memory of Mrs. Yarborough to the Orangeburg-Calhoun Free Medical Clinic, P.O. Box 505, Orangeburg, SC 29116, or to First Baptist Church, 1240 Russell St., Orangeburg, SC 29115.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.dukesharleyfuneralhome.com or https:/www.facebook.com/Dukes-Harley-Funeral-Home-and-Crematory-304968586272868