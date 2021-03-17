Elizabeth Wimberly Thompson -- St. George

Elizabeth was born Sept. 2, 1942, in Summerville, a daughter of the late Wilson and Mary Elizabeth Kizer Wimberly. She was a 1960 graduate of St. George High School, attended Newberry College and was a retired payroll specialist with Dorchester District 4. She was a member of St. George United Methodist Church, where she was active in the Ennis Sandifer Circle and past treasurer of the St. George United Methodist Women. She was predeceased by a son, Michael Wilson Mimms.