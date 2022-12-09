Elizabeth Walker Williams -- Williamstown, N.J.

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. — Funeral services for Ms. Elizabeth Walker Williams, 85, of 500 Ridgewood Terrace, Williamstown, will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Cordova, South Carolina, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Dr. Otis Pelham is officiating.

Ms. Williams will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Williams passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

