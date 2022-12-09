 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth Walker Williams -- Williamstown, N.J.

  • 0
Elizabeth Walker Williams

WILLIAMSTOWN, N.J. — Funeral services for Ms. Elizabeth Walker Williams, 85, of 500 Ridgewood Terrace, Williamstown, will be held 1 p.m., Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022, at Pine Grove Baptist Church, Cordova, South Carolina, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park. The Rev. Dr. Otis Pelham is officiating.

Ms. Williams will be placed in the church one hour prior to the service.

Ms. Williams passed away Friday, Dec. 2, 2022, at her residence.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 9, 2022, from 1 to 6 p.m.

Family and friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions, and masks are required during visitation and funeral services.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

Tags

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Did you know your face is covered in tiny mites?

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News