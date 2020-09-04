 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Pendergrass -- Denmark
DENMARK -- Mrs. Elizabeth Pendergrass of Denmark died Wednesday, Sept. 1, 2020, at University Hospital in Augusta, Georgia.

A walk-thru visitation will be held from 6 to 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 4, at Wright's Funeral Home, Denmark. A graveside service is scheduled for 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 5, at St. Phillip's Church of God Cemetery, Govan.

All COVID-19 coronavirus restrictions will be observed and masks are required.

