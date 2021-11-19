Elizabeth Nimmons -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Elizabeth Nimmons, 79, of 1695 Brentwood St., Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will not receive guest at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to her daughter and son-in-law, Deidra and William Clowney at 803-378-3053; son and daughter-in-law, Dexter and Charlene Nimmons at 803-760-3347; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.