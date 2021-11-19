 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Elizabeth Nimmons -- Orangeburg

  • 0

ORANGEBURG -- Mrs. Elizabeth Nimmons, 79, of 1695 Brentwood St., Orangeburg, passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, 2021, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Arrangements are incomplete and will be announced later by Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

The family will not receive guest at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to her daughter and son-in-law, Deidra and William Clowney at 803-378-3053; son and daughter-in-law, Dexter and Charlene Nimmons at 803-760-3347; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

Oklahoma inmate Julus Jones granted clemency

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News