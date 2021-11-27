Elizabeth Nimmons -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Funeral services for Mrs. Elizabeth Nimmons, 79, of 1695 Brentwood St., Orangeburg, will be held at 3 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 28, 2021, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory Chapel, 2868 Columbia Road, Orangeburg, with interment to follow in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cannon Bridge Road, Cordova. The Rev. Amos Gourdine is officiating.

Mrs. Nimmons passed away on Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Regional Medical Center, Orangeburg.

Visitation will be held from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 27.

The family will not receive guests at the residence; however, condolences may be expressed to her daughter and son-in-law, Deidra and William Clowney at 803-378-3053; son and daughter-in-law, Dexter and Charlene Nimmons at 803-760-3347; or Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

