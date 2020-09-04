 Skip to main content
Elizabeth Mosley -- St. Matthews
ST. MATTHEWS -- Mrs. Elizabeth Mosley, of 2525 Old St. Matthews Road, Orangeburg, passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 2, 2020.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com

