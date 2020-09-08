Elizabeth Mosley -- Orangeburg

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Elizabeth Mosley, 97, of 2525 Old St Matthews Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester will be officiating.
Mrs. Mosley passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2.
Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.
Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.
