 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Elizabeth Mosley -- Orangeburg
0 comments

Elizabeth Mosley -- Orangeburg

  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Elizabeth Mosley

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Elizabeth Mosley, 97, of 2525 Old St Matthews Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester will be officiating.

Mrs. Mosley passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.

Tags

Obituaries Newsletter

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
Load comments

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News