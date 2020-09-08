Elizabeth Mosley -- Orangeburg

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Orangeburg's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

ORANGEBURG -- Graveside services for Mrs. Elizabeth Mosley, 97, of 2525 Old St Matthews Road, will be held at 11 a.m. Wednesday, Sept. 9, 2020, in Heavenly Rest Memorial Park, Cordova. The Rev. Dr. Charcey Priester will be officiating.

Mrs. Mosley passed away Wednesday, Sept. 2.

Visitation will be held from 2 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory of Orangeburg.

Friends may call Simmons Funeral Home and Crematory, Orangeburg. Please adhere to all COVID-19 precautions.

Online condolences may be sent to www.simmonsfuneralhome.com.